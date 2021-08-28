Two pieces of good news for Mallorca's tourism over the past few days - the UK has kept the island (and Spain) on the amber list for travel and Germany has taken the Balearics off its list of high-risk destinations.

Hotel companies on the island say that there has been a reactivation of bookings and that these point to there being a decent September and October. While bookings have taken off, the hotels will be watching to see how these develop before making decisions regarding the closure of establishments. The aim is to keep them open for as long as possible for the benefit of companies and for employees.

With health indicators having improved and continuing to improve, it is not out of the question that there could be better news from the two main foreign tourist markets regarding travel advice. That is something for the weeks to come, but meanwhile the Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, says that this week's developments have "undoubtedly been good news". "We have maintained the relevant contacts in order to be able to reach this situation. Our numbers are going down and the indicators continue to improve."

The vice-president of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, María José Aguiló, echoes the minister's view. It is "great news" that Germany has altered its advice. "This will act as a catalyst for reservations into September. The change is great news not only for the hotel sector but for the entire tourism value chain."

One element of this value chain is transport. The president of the Balearic Transport Federation, Rafael Roig, observes that "the situation changes from week to week". But the latest changes point to there still being "something more of a tourism season". Like the Balearic government, Roig has appealed for responsibility. "The Balearic economy is at stake and we all have to be responsible with health protocols in order to prevent the levels of infection from increasing again."