Since early August, Palma's municipal services agency, Emaya, has been offering to clean graffiti from the fronts of private buildings at a cost of two euros per square metre. The agency has so far received forty requests.

The charge is a fifth of what it was - ten euros per square metre. Between June 2020 and June 2021, there were 144 requests at this rate.

Next month, Emaya will start promoting this lower-priced cleaning service to property administrators. As there has so far been barely any publicity, the agency anticipates a significant increase in demand.

Meanwhile, Emaya continues to remove graffiti from public and protected buildings.