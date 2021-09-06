I am Writing due to the chaos and overcrowding at Mallorca Airport.
Mallorca is promoted as a ”safe” destination. But on several occasions this summer there has been articles in in your paper about overcrowding at the Airport. And the problem is still there, even though we are at the end of the season?
The Airport management should stand responsible and answer to you in an article (What they are doing to improve the Situation, and also to the Balearic government). The airport management are getting away with a simple: we are working on it, and nothing happens.
The airport is the eye of the needle everyone must pass. If this isn't safe the rest of the efforts on the Island, from hotels etc doesn't matter. And The problem is obviously still there.
Mallorca airport has won an award for being a safe airport, this must be a joke!? The slogan for Mallorca airport should be: If you don’t have covid you will get at the Airport.
Now with the new delta version of the virus, the virus is still spreading even if you have had two shots. Some compare the contagiousness to be almost the same as the measels (If you just are in the same room you can Get infected). And here you have all these people standing together.
It doesn’t matter if you have a covid pass, people with antigen tests etc. In the crowd there will be people who are contagious (If don't have had your shots you are in a real danger zone). And you as a passenger doesn’t have any chance to self distance because you have to go through passport security and covid Controls with everyone else, all in the same place.
1 of 35 returning from Spain to the UK is infected, almost 3%, and they test positive within 10 days from coming home. Incubation time for the virous 2-14 days. Spot on.
Why on on Earth are they directing all people to the same Place?? (Stuck in an old pattern, it is at the border you check security.)
Why can’t people be checked at the gate, when deboarding, every gate has the infrastructure. All passengers are checked at the gate getting on a plane, why can’t it be the same when you get of the plane? There must time to do this while the plane is turned around?
Just a thought?
B.Rowe / Hace about 4 hours
Haha who said the author supplied the picture, the above article showed a man on a e scooter but the topic was covid numbers not e-scooters.
Do I write stating what do e-scooters have to do with covid numbers.
Its a topic about overcrowding at an airport not a picture supplied by the bulletin
noodle / Hace about 5 hours
I am afraid that it appears that many airports are just not geared up for the safety of is passengers. Understaffed and overwhelmed and many not at work after testing positive for Covid-19 as well it's a horrible job especially having to control the mob and check all that paperwork/smartphone=one data.. Gone are days of show your passport , ticket and away we go. Basically, governments do not want you to travel except for financial reasons (Mallorca etc needs tourism ) Win the lottery and buy your own yacht or private plane is the only solution (or stay at home Grrr)
Good luck and patience to all those about to suffer the slings and arrows of .....
Mickey Boy / Hace about 5 hours
Natalie: Did ye, Aye
Natalie / Hace about 6 hours
I caught covid at this airport last week! There must of been about 1,000 easyjet customers in lune for check in. Never seen anything like it before. I tested negative on the Wed, flew home Thursday had covid by Saturday. I absolutely believe I caught it at this airport.
Mark Badoer / Hace about 7 hours
Complaining about Palma? Have you seen Heathrow arrivals? Talk about chaos.......
Tom Brown / Hace about 10 hours
Wear a mask. Or two. The scientists, the experts and Dr Fauci all say they work. Don’t they ?
Mark / Hace about 11 hours
"Why can't folk be checked at the gate".
A couple of immediate reasons spring to mind - checking at the gate means that folk have already passed security and passport control. Should papers not be in order (missing an antigen for example), at the checkin desk they have time to leave the airport, get one and get back without having to reissue boarding pass, clear/unclear passport control etc - checks are hard and having somebody not have the necessary paperwork and then refusing boarding will lead to a tough conversation and probably a supervisor. Having that supervisor having to go from gate to gate to gate everytime they are needed would lead to longer queues and longer waits and longer frustrations. Simply having a couple of station managers at check-in to oversee all flights for the airline makes this easier. -if you are worried about folk being too close together, travelling probably isn't for you right now.
johnb / Hace about 11 hours
I don't see chaos in the photo. This is the entrance to the airport,so tourists going in or out often gather there. There is also a taxi rank and waiting system to the left of this photo. also the airport security do a good job stopping people waiting inside the airport and make them wait outside. You also have to consider flights from all over Europe arriving at Mallorca ( 3rd busiest on Spain) at the same time. No airport is ever quiet with this volume of traffic,so I think this article is being a bit unfair.