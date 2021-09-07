TravelgateX, one of several leading travel and tourism technology companies based in Palma, produces weekly reports of hotel reservations in Spain's main tourist regions.

The latest report, for the week of August 30 to September 5, indicates that bookings for the Balearics increased by 43% compared with the same period of 2019. This was the second highest increase after Valencia with 67%.

While this is good news, the report highlights a point being made by the hotel sector in Mallorca and the Balearics - most of the bookings activity is last minute, which generates business uncertainty and makes planning difficult. In general terms, just 22% of reservations are for at least one month ahead.

Another aspect of the report is that international bookings are not growing in line with expectations. Again, this is a general observation and not specific to the Balearics, but 76% of reservations for the week were for the Spanish market. Of foreign markets, the UK was the leader with 8.6%.