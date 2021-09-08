On Wednesday, the Balearic government approved a further extension to Covid controls at ports and airports for travellers from the rest of Spain. The extension is until September 27, but there will now no longer be the need for travellers to fill out a form if they have the Covid certificate to show that they have been double vaccinated.

The extension has to be ratified by the Balearic High Court, and the government anticipates that it will be. Spokesperson Iago Negueruela said on Wednesday that the court has given its approval for previous extensions.

In Ibiza, the closing time for bars and restaurants will now be 2am, which will bring the island into line with the situation in Mallorca, Minorca and Formentera.

Among other relaxations of measures, the closure of playgrounds, parks and beaches will be from midnight (to 6am); this has been from 10pm. For weddings and wakes, maximum capacities will be 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors (and with a maximum of 50%); these have been 50 and 120 people, respectively.

Sporting events with a maximum of 3,000 people are now being authorised. The government's sports directorate may authorise higher numbers according to health criteria, with a minimum of one seat between spectators, instead of the two seats which has been the case until now (except for people from the same household).

In theatres, cinemas and circuses, there will now be 75% capacity and no need for a space between people, except if there is food and drink, in which case a distance of 1.5 metres will need to be retained.

For bars and restaurants, there are no changes to the maximum numbers allowed at tables - eight indoors and twelve outdoors.

Negueruela said that the government is continuing with a gradual and cautious relaxation of measures.