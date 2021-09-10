Palma police, Mallorca

Palma police are investigating the accident.

10-09-2021Policia Local de Palma

A rider of an electric scooter is in a serious condition in Son Espases Hospital after an accident in which the scooter collided with a car.

The accident occurred on the Calle Joan Adrover in Palma at quarter past nine on Friday morning. At a crossroads there was a collision with a car said to have been travelling at high speed. The scooter rider was thrown some nine metres. He was unconscious when the emergency services arrived on the scene and had suffered a head injury.

Palma police are in charge of investigations.

