At least 14 people have been arrested in Palma for the alleged corruption of minors.

The defendants, who are aged between 21 and 65, testified via videoconference at the National Police Headquarters and were later released.

Some of the prosituted minors were under the guardianship of the Consell de Mallorca.

An investigation was launched two years ago after an alleged group assault in the Korea town neighbourhood of Palma where a child prostitution network was allegedly offering underage girls for sex in exchange for money.

Three minors were arrested in August for allegedly trying to convince friends to have sex for money.

Clients reportedly contacted the girls via the Internet or through customers who had previously had sex with minors.