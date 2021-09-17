The Mallorca Hoteliers Federation responded to new travel measures announced by the UK's transport secretary Grant Shapps on Friday by "welcoming any measure that contributes to eliminating barriers to mobility, especially when we have protection systems and when a high percentage of the population is vaccinated".

While the announcement was good news, executive vice-president Maria José Aguiló said that she had wished the UK government had shown this flexibility much earlier.

The simplification of the traffic light system, the elimination of pre-departure tests for travellers who are double vaccinated (returning from non-red list countries) and the replacement of day-two PCR tests with antigen tests are developments that the public and the tourism industry have been calling for.

Aguiló observed that the move was "better late than never". Had it been taken earlier, however, there would have been better results from the UK tourism market. Most of the tourism season has passed, and "when the measures come into force, we will see what effect these have on UK bookings".