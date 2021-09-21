Since 1956, the beach at Es Trenc has receded by up to 26 metres. A study by the regional environment ministry points to the loss of an average of 13.5 metres, the construction of breakwaters and barriers that interrupt the natural dynamics of the dunes having caused uneven distribution of erosion.

An example of this is the construction of the Sa Rapita marina, where an accumulation of sand of 14.6 metres has been to the detriment of other areas which have experienced losses from the beach, ranging from 15 to 26 metres.

This information was given during a presentation of the draft action plan for the protection of posidonia sea grass and the beach-dune ecosystem in the Es Trenc-Salobrar de Campos Nature Park. This action plan has been drawn up by the Balearic environment ministry together with the Centre for Mediterranean Cooperation, which comes under the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

A meeting addressed management measures to conserve the great ecological and landscape wealth and values ​​of the nature park.

Studies at Es Trenc have involved sediment analysis, bathymetric profiles of the beach and 3D modelling of images taken by drones.