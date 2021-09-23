In August, there were 6.5 million overnight stays in hotels in the Balearics, three times as many as in August 2020. The Balearics had the highest number of overnight stays in the country, 19% of the total.

Latest figures from the National Statistics Institute indicate that foreign tourist stays in the Balearics equated to 36% of all stays by foreign tourists in Spain. Hotels that were open registered an average occupancy of 67.6%. Mallorca was the tourist area in the country that had the most overnight stays in August - 4.6 million. Foreign tourism in the Balearics in August had a far higher percentage of the overall market than in other regions.

For Spain as a whole, overnight stays in hotels rose by 103.8% in August compared to the same month in 2020. There was a total of 34.49 million. The growth was less than that of July (125%), but the two months together produced a total of over 60 million stays.

The Spanish market accounted for 56.8% of all hotel guests in Spain in August. There was a 62.5% increase in the national market, while foreign tourists produced a rise of 206%.