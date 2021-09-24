The Supreme Court will decide the legality of the confinement of hundreds of young people in a Covid Hotel in Palma, when they were on a study trip to Mallorca earlier this year.

The Public Prosecutor's Office is appealing the TSJIB ruling, which endorsed the Government’s action and criticised the judge who’d annulled it in June.

"She is not an epidemiologist,” they pointed out.

The appeal and the Superior Court judgement have no practical effect, except to clarify the criteria to be applied in these cases.

The Public Ministry rejected the decision to confine the students from the outset and after the TSJIB’s judgement, the Balearic Prosecutor's Office presented a report to the Supreme Court Prosecutor's Office, who decided to formalise the appeal.

The main discrepancy is the possibility of ordering confinement because of suspicions of close contact with someone who has Covid-19, without clearly identifying who is being confined.

The brief stresses that the TSJIB endorses the actions of the General Director of Public Health, Maria Antònia Font, who faces three complaints.

The case was left up in the air after the judge postponed the September declaration of Font and did not give an alternative date.