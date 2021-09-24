Extreme weather and flooding Platja S'Amarador & Cala Mondragó on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Sent by Stephan Otter.

A massive clean-up operation was underway across the Balearics this morning after three days of heavy rains.

The lifeguards during a rescue due to the flooding in Mallorca

The Palma Met Office said that there are no new bad weather warnings which will come as a relief after near torrential rains caused havoc across the island from Santanyi to Soller.

As you can see in these videos sent to us from Cala Mondrago by Stephen Otter the bad weather left a path of destruction.

The emergency services answered hundreds of distress calls and were even called out to rescue people from their cars after they became trapped in flood water.

In some parts of the island more than 140 litres of rain per square metre has fallen. The local authorities will once again come under pressure to ensure that there is adequate drainage systems in all areas.

The Palma Met Office has said that sunshine should replace the rain this weekend.

