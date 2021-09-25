With 79.4% of the target population in the Balearics vaccinated and infections falling rapidly, the Government is expected to lift most of the Covid restrictions on Monday, but some are here to stay.

The Social Dialogue Table will convene prior to the Government Council on September 27, to discuss which measures should go and which should remain in place throughout the winter.

It’s highly likely that capacity inside bars and restaurants will be expanded from 50%-75% and the restrictions may even be lifted altogether.

Palma City Council has reiterated its decision to close the parking space terraces on September 30, but it seems tht bars and restaurants will be allowed to occupy more space than originally authorised on the pavements outside their premises, to make sure that tables are 1.5 metres apart.

The limit of 12 customers per table outdoors and 8 indoors will be eliminated.

But the ban on smoking on terraces, which was introduced in August 2020, will not be lifted and may actually be kept forever.

The Government is still mulling over how to reopen the Nightlife Sector which has been closed since the beginning of the Covid pandemic and is looking at several options.

Making it compulsory for clients to be seated, banning food and forcing people to prove they’ve had both Covid jabs before they're allowed in, are all being considered.

So, provided there’s no upswing in infections, Monday will mark the beginning of the end of the Covid restrictions.