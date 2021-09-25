The Balearic President, Francina Armengol has been outlining her strategy to get the economy back on track and boost business and employment after the Covid pandemic.

Speaking at the opening of the PSOE Political Council, she pointed out that billions of euros have been invested in temporary employment regulations and aid for companies and the self-employed.

"The time has come to raise wages and do justice to the workers, who are the ones who've sacrificed themselves,” she said.

President Armengol took stock of the management and social and economic consequences of the Covid pandemic and emphasised the fact that the Balearic Islands had the lowest mortality and were the first to start reactivation.

"What would have happened to us without ERTEs, the strengthening of health, education and social assistance services and direct aid to companies?” she questioned, but admitted that “the crisis generated enormous inequalities that the socialists will have to face."

"To reinforce social policies and tackle big challenges such as population growth, the climate emergency and the lack of affordable housing. European funds are a huge opportunity,” she said.

"The funds agreed with the Central Government, to provide the REB's insularity factor have done justice for the first time and will help to transform reality for the better by compensating for damages suffered by citizens of the Balearic Islands.” she added.

“Our dreams are coming true.”