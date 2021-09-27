The Balearic President, Francina Armengol gets paid less than any other regional leader in Spain, according to Forbes magazine.

President Armengol receives an annual salary of just under 70,000 euros which is divided into 14 payments of one per month and two extra payments of 4,934 euros.

The Catalonia leader’s salary is nearly double President Armengol’s; the Basque Country leader gets paid 106,778 euros and the Madrid leader is paid 103,000 euros.

The President of Aragon, whose population is only 150,000 more than the Balearic Islands; the leader of La Rioja with just 313,000 inhabitants and the leaders of Galicia, Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura all receive an annual salary of 80,000-90,000 euros a year.

The Presidents of the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Murcia, Navarre and Castilla y León receive an annual salary of 75,000 euros and the Presidents of Asturias, Andalusia and the Balearic Islands are paid the least.

Budget

According to Political Scientist Llorenç Soler from the Passes Perdudes collective, the remuneration for each Autonomous Community President and other Government employees, depends on the political will of Parliament in each region, whereas the salary of Mayors is subject to State Law, with a maximum based on the population of the Municipality.

Some IB-Salut executives get paid more than the Balearic President.