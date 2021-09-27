The Nightlife Sector in the Balearics will soon be allowed to reopen, but there are conditions attached.

At the Social Dialogue Table, chaired by Balearic President, Francina Armengol this morning, Council Presidents, the FELIB President and Mayor of Palma assessed the situation.

The Governing Council has asked the TSJB to make Covid Certificates compulsory for entry to nightclubs.

Capacity will be restricted to a maximum of 75% at tables, customers must wear a mask on the dance floor and are not allowed to drink when they’re dancing.

Closing time will be 05:00 and places now shutting at 02:00, will be allowed to stay open until 04:00.

Capacity at bars and restaurants is being extended to 75% but there are no limits on the number of people allowed to eat together at tables.

"The Balearic Islands are practically back to normal, with very flexible measures, but social distancing, the use of face masks and ventilation are being maintained,” said Government Spokesperson and Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela.

The UGT says the relaxation of the restrictions is reasonable and the CCOO called it a very positively move.

PIMEM Baleares also welcomed the relaxation of the restrictions and CAEB urged people who are not vaccinated to get their jabs as soon as possible.