The Nightlife Sector in the Balearics will be allowed to reopen from October 8, but there are several conditions attached.

The Governing Council has asked the TSJB to make Covid Certificates compulsory for entry to nightclubs and if the request is refused, the reopening of the Nightlife Sector will be re-evaluated.

“It is still considered a risky activity,” said Government Spokesperson and Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela.

Capacity will be restricted to a maximum of 75%, customers must wear a face mask on the dance floor, they are only allowed to drink at tables and closing time is 05:00.

The Nightlife Sector was just one of the issues discussed by the Social Dialogue Board, which has approved a new framework of Covid restrictions.

"The Balearic Islands are practically back to normal, with these very flexible measures, but social distancing, the use of face masks and ventilation are being maintained,” said Minister Negueruela.

Bars & Restaurants

The closing time for bars has been extended from 02:00 to 04:00.

Restaurants must have C02 meters; customers must wear face masks when not eating and drinking or when it’s not possible to stay 1.5 metres apart; capacity is limited to 75% inside, there are no limits on the number of people allowed to eat together at tables and closing time will be governed by the licence for the premises and Municipal ordinances.

Events

All restrictions have been lifted at weddings, christenings, communions, funerals, beaches and parks.

Concerts can be held outside with a maximum of 1,000 people standing.

Sports

A maximum of 500 spectators will be allowed at indoor facilities and 1,000 at outdoor facilities.

At regional, state or international competitions, capacity is subject to the agreement of the Inter-territorial Council.

Gyms

Capacity is increased to 100% for static activities, including weight rooms and a face mask is mandatory for all staff and customers.

Capacity in sports locker rooms is increased to 100% and face masks are mandatory, except in the showers.

Cultural Events

At major cultural events, participants will be allowed to stand, as long as they are no more than 1,000 people, but can be increased to 2,500 if 1,500 are seated. Food and drinks are banned.

All spectators at indoor events must be seated and capacity is limited to 500, but capacity may be increased to a maximum of 1,000 people indoors and 5,000 outdoors with permission from the General Directorate of Culture.

The relaxation of the Covid restrictions has been welcomed by the UGT and CCOO Unions, PIMEM Baleares and CAEB, who urged those not vaccinated to get their jabs as soon as possible.