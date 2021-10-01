A 14-month-old child was rushed to Son Espases Hospital on Friday after being struck on the head by a tile that fell from the roof of a hotel porch.

The incident occurred around midday. The boy and his parents were sheltering from a heavy shower at a hotel in Cala Ratjada. It would seem that the rain dislodged some tiles, one of which hit the child.

The 061 emergency ambulance that went to the scene called for a paediatric ambulance, which took the child to Son Espases, where he was admitted to the paediatric critical care unit.