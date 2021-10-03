A man suffered burns as the result of a fire in an underground car park in Cala Ratjada on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 10am in the car park in the basement of a building on Carrer Rotges. The cause would appear to have been a motorcycle that caught fire for reasons being investigated. The fire spread to a store room, where the man was working.

Capdepera police sources say that there have been complaints about this car park - the injured man has been using it as an illegal workshop to repair vehicles. When questioned about this in the past, he has denied it.