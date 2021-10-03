Fire in Cala Ratjada, Mallorca

Smoke billowed out of the car park.

03-10-2021MDB

A man suffered burns as the result of a fire in an underground car park in Cala Ratjada on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 10am in the car park in the basement of a building on Carrer Rotges. The cause would appear to have been a motorcycle that caught fire for reasons being investigated. The fire spread to a store room, where the man was working.

Capdepera police sources say that there have been complaints about this car park - the injured man has been using it as an illegal workshop to repair vehicles. When questioned about this in the past, he has denied it.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.