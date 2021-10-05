With the UK government’s new travel rules now in place, it’s easier to visit Mallorca than it has been in a long time. For some British families, this means looking forward to a long overdue half-term break in the sunshine. For others, it opens up the potential for a more permanent connection with Spain.

As of 4 October 2021, anyone travelling from the UK to Spain aged 12 or over must present either proof of being fully vaccinated (at least two weeks before travel) or a negative PCR test result (taken within 72 hours of travel). Travellers must also complete a health control form within the 48 hours before they travel.

Holidaymakers from England and Wales can use the NHS Covid Pass as proof of their vaccination status. Those travelling from Scotland can request a letter from the NHS or download a QR code. Northern Ireland residents can present a Covid certificate.

Covid rules in place in Spain include wearing face masks in enclosed public spaces for those aged 6 and above, as well as in crowded outdoor spaces. Social distancing remains in place (1.5 metres), while local regions also have their own safety measures in place.

Those returning to the UK will not need to take a Covid test before departing Spain, provided they are fully vaccinated. Travellers still have to take a PCR test the day after arriving home, although the UK government is planning to change this to a lateral flow test by the time people return from their half term breaks. Those returning to England also have to fill out a passenger locator form. More stringent restrictions are in place for travellers who are not fully vaccinated.

Recently released figures show that Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands led the arrival of international tourists into Spain in June, welcoming 656,082 travellers between them.

Since January, the islands have attracted higher visitor spending than anywhere else in Spain as well, according to the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INE). In June, they accounted for 30.5% (€737 million) of all tourism spending in Spain. German and Spanish tourists led the field, with Brits coming in third in terms of visitor numbers.