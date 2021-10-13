The regional ports authority, Ports IB, is to spend 9.1 million euros on the restoration of the old fishermen's boathouses in Portocolom.

The Balearic government has been asked to take urgent action in order to prevent the "disappearance" of these examples of Mallorca's maritime heritage. To this end, Ports IB has announced that the first phase of the contract for the drafting of the restoration project has been completed. This includes the necessary technical assistance for construction, preliminary work and the study of alternative building methods.

The ports authority is to meet the Council of Mallorca's heritage department and Felanitx town hall to agree environmental processing and the timetable for public consultation, which is expected to begin later this month.