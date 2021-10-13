Calvia town hall has renewed its agreement with the Paguera and Cala Fornells Hoteliers Association for the management of the 'Calvia, the European Winter' programme over the coming low season.

The main objective of this programme is to tackle seasonality and to generate employment by boosting the number of tourists. Activities and excursions will be free and will include guided tours, workshops and concerts. There is particular emphasis on Calvia's natural, historical and cultural heritage.

Tour operators will be given full information about the programme, which will be in force until April 30 next year. The town hall's financial allocation to the programme has been increased by 28%.

Calvià, the European Winter began in 1992 and has been a feature of the low season ever since then, with the exception of last winter because of the pandemic.