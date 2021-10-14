Travel giant, TUI, has launched a new package holiday which will allow you to work remotely from your favourite holiday destination.

“Our workations take your typical nine-to-five away from the office – or your dining room desk – and allows you to work in a holiday destination without taking any annual leave,” the leading tour operator said.

“Rather than working from home, our workations let you do it from the likes of the Canary Islands, Greece and Mallorca instead. We’ve handpicked hotels that are perfect for a working holiday, so you can spend your free time sipping cocktails at sunset, walking on the beach, or making the most of our in-resort activities. Plus, all of the hotels we’ve selected are All Inclusive, so you can say goodbye to wallet worries on these stress-free escapes – everything from your food and drinks to your flights and transfers is part of the package,” the company said.

“Remote working means that it’s now possible to work from anywhere in the world, so why not do it from somewhere sunnier? On a workation, you can dial into your 9am meeting from your balcony and tuck into lunch on the beach. And, when you’re not working, you can make the most of your new surroundings, starting the day with sunrise yoga and dining out at local restaurants in the evenings,” said TUI.