The Balearic government is finalising the agreement for the transfer of tourism responsibilities to the Council of Mallorca.

Discussions regarding this transfer started several months ago. The scheduled transfer date is January 1, 2022, a meeting between government and Council representatives on Wednesday having covered remaining matters.

The responsibilities are for certain management aspects of tourism. The Council already has promotion responsibilities, although the government still retains some - such as coordination of presence at the main travel and tourism fairs. The government also has an overall strategic and policy function and, via the Aetib tourism strategy agency, is in charge of managing the tourist tax.

Mallorca is the last of the four island councils to be handed broad responsibilities for tourism.