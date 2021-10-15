The Balearic High Court has annulled a fine of 36,609 euros that was imposed on Capdepera town hall by the Costas Authority in October last year. This fine was in respect of apparently unauthorised work on a section of the promenade in Cala Ratjada, and it followed a legal complaint by the environmentalists GOB, who had argued that the work was carried out without the required ministerial authorisation.

The court's view is that the work can be considered to have been included in permission granted by the national ministry of ecological transition in March 2020. This was for emergency work because of damage caused by Storm Gloria in January last year.

GOB claimed that work was not for repair to damage caused by the storm but was in fact a comprehensive remodelling of the promenade. Regulations were being broken "under the excuse of emergency works resulting from the storm".