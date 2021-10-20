A Portuguese man, who allegedly stole 7 scooters in Palma between November 2 and December 11, last year is facing a lengthy jail sentence.

On November 2, he met the owner of a Xaomi scooter, which was advertised on Wallapop, in Carrer d’Eusebi Estada. They agreed on a price of 514 euros and the defendant asked to take it for a test ride, but he never came back.

In the following days the man used the same ruse in Carrer Sor de Catalina Maura, Carrer Llorenç Ribre, Plaza Madrid and Carrer de Sant Magí in Palma.

On November 15, he allegedly threatened a scooter owner with a knife in Son Pizà Park.

The Prosecutor's Office is demanding that the defendant be jailed for 12 years, 8 months for six crimes of misappropriation and one of robbery with intimidation.