A reserve of temporary local police officers is to be created in order to address the shortage of police in many municipalities in the Balearics.

The ministry of public function says that, in addition to tackling the shortage, this pool will reduce the workload of officers in the smaller municipalities in particular. These municipalities experience problems with filling vacancies, while budgetary constraints limit their capacity to recruit and they have to contend with variables such as an increase in the population in summer.

Thirty-four posts are to be created in Mallorca.