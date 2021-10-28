teacher from the La Salle School in Palma has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of 4 minors.

The alleged relationship between the teacher and the students was known to a large number of people, including the classmates and friends of the victims, but no one said anything.

The alleged abuse was only came to light after an anonymous e-mail was sent to the parent of one of the victims and he filed a complaint with the National Police.

The teacher told Police that the sex was consensual, but the Penal Code stipulates that the minimum age for sex with a minor is 16.

The abuse happened when the schoolgirls were 13 and 14 years old.