Palma is said to be leading the demand for trees in Europe. The town hall's aim is to have planted 10,000 trees by the time that the current administration comes to an end in 2023. On a visit to the nursery where the trees are kept, Mayor José Hila said on Thursday that "we are ambitious, we want to be a green Palma, which is why our goal is to reach 10,000".

Between now and June next year, over 1,800 trees will be planted on the city's streets. These include 350 palm trees that will be planted in May and June. In addition, more trees will be planted in green areas and woods.

Among the trees currently being planted are oleanders, hibiscus, holm oaks and fruitless olive trees. Planting is carried out daily, the counter indicating that 2,595 new trees had been planted by the start of this week. There is some way to meeting the 10,000 target, but Angélica Pastor, the councillor for infrastructure, says that "we must add the more than 1,100 trees to be planted in the Bellver forest and the 1,800 in green areas".