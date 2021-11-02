The President of the Balearic government, Francina Armengol, in London this morning called last orders on the so-called booze tourism and said that "holiday excesses would not be tolerated..."

In a clear broadside against the more "popular" resorts of Magalluf, the Playa de Palma and San Antonio in Ibiza she said that her government would continue with their zero tolerance attitude towards those who misbehaved while on holiday.

Her governmeht has already introduced legislation to curb the consumption of booze in all inclusive packages in a number of resorts.

Armengol was obviously pleased with reports she received in London this morning which point to a revival in British tourism to the Balearics in 2022. She also announced that sales of winter holidays had also increased in Britain.

"It is great to be back at the World Travel Market in London (last year it was a virtual fair) and we are receiving good news from the British travel industry," she said.

She announced that British tourists had spent an estimated seven percent more on holiday on the islands this year.

World Travel Market survey

Sun-starved Brits want to flock back to the Med next summer, with the traditional hotspot of Spain regaining its crown as our favourite destination, reveals research released today by WTM London.

A third (34%) of the 1,000 consumers polled by the WTM Industry Report said they will “definitely” holiday overseas in 2022; almost a quarter (23%) said they will “probably” do so, while a further 21% said they hope to take a break abroad next year. Another 17% said they will opt for a staycation, while just 6% said they don’t plan any sort of vacation for 2022.

The top hotspot mentioned by consumers was Spain, with others being more certain about which resort area they wanted to visit, citing Spanish islands such as Lanzarote and Majorca.

Also high on the wish list were other traditional European favourites such as France, Italy and Greece, while there was a strong showing for the USA – which has been off the map for British holidaymakers since the pandemic took hold in March 2020.

The findings will be welcomed by tourist boards which have been inspiring consumers about future travel plans throughout the pandemic and now report significant levels of pent-up demand.

More than 18 million Brits visited Spain in 2019, making it our favourite destination – but travel analytics firm ForwardKeys said numbers fell 40% this summer due to Covid travel restrictions.