Minorca has been cut off for three days by the strong waves (with waves of around 11 metres) and the gale force winds caused by storm Blas, since the ports of Mahon and Ciutadella were closed on Friday. And although the port of Llevant was reopened to traffic on Monday, there have been no maritime connections since midday on Friday.

Three days without the arrival of ships to Minorca is beginning to be take its toll in the supply of fresh produce arriving by sea and the shelves of fruit and vegetables in the supermarkets are emptying.