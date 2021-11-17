Four passengers detained.

17-11-2021

Four of the 13 missing passengers who fled from an aircraft at Palma airport 12 days ago have been detained by police in Sa Pobla.

The police arrested the four in one of Sa Pobla´s squares in the early hours of this morning. They were involved in what has now been called the "Great Escape" at Palma airport. A plane from Casablanca makes an emergency landing at Palma airport following an alleged medical emergency which later proved to be hoax.

Once the aircraft doors are opened 22 men flee the aircraft. The airport is closed while police officers launch a major search. Twelve are arrested and the hunt for the missing 13 has been continuing for the last 13 days. Two passsengers are believed to have fled to the mainland.

More to follow

