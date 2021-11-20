A former Madina Mayuqa teacher has been jailed for 10 months for harassment.

"The teacher's behaviour was an intrusion into the life of a non-consensual partner and caused the victim concern," said the judge.

The defendant, who started working as a Counsellor at Madina Mayurqa in autumn, 2019, knew the victim and tried to get closer to her.

The court heard that he told the victim that he was attracted to her and that he was in the middle of a lawsuit because his ex-partner had reported him for psychological abuse.

The complainant made it clear that she was not interested in the defendant, who sent her letters, mobile phone messages and emails, despite the fact that the victim repeatedly told him she wanted no contact with him.

On one occasion she went to his office with two friends to make it clear that she wanted nothing to do with him and told him to stop sending her messages.

After another letter in November 2020 the victim reported the defendant, who was arrested by the National Police.

She also reported the harassment to the school and the Conselleria d’Educació, and a disciplinary case was opened against the defendant.

The victim has repeatedly criticised the school’s passive attitude and lack of protocol to deal with harassment.