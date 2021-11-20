The Christmas market is now open in Plaça Major in Palma and there are 14 stalls heaving with artisanal products and great present ideas.

Craftswoman, Catalina Mora who’s from Marratxí has made unique demon clay pieces that are sure to be popular.

Some towns don't have devils; Valldemossa has figures of saints and Escorca has the Blauets of Lluc instead.

Artisan, Maria Amengual Capó from Sa Cabaneta has a stall full of siurells. These traditional figures are usually painted white or with bright colours and have a whistle attached and they're one of the most popular souvenirs of Mallorca.

Peruvian artisan, Alicia de Olave has made gorgeous exotic cribs, which she has mounted inside small pumpkins that have carved motifs on the outside.

At Pastorets Carxa, Carme and Zaida are selling classic and modern figures, such as the Three Wise Men in all kinds of transport.

Glass lovers will spoiled for choice at the Fina Seguí stall and parents will no doubt be queueing up to buy wooden toys from Rosa Pascual.

Tomeu Pons and Francisco Mateo will tempt you with stunning embroidery and traditional Mallorcan patterned fabrics and the Segura brothers have paper lamps and all kinds of figures up for grabs, including Lourdes and Nelson.

Antònia Campaner has been making hand crafted nativity scene figurines for 25 years at her workshop in s’Aranjassa. Her work includes, Jesus, Joseph and Mary, the mule the ox and the three Wise Men and she also makes a clay friar who according to Mallorcan tradition, is hidden in the nativity scene and children have to find her. Antònia creates traditional scenes of Mallorca and wooden toys and this year she’s also made ‘Eating chocolate at Can Joan de s’Aigo’.

Plaça Major Christmas Market is open from 10:00-2100 until January 5.