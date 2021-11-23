Negotiations between the SFM rail operator's management and works council representatives broke up in the early hours of Tuesday morning without any agreement. The strike committee issued a statement saying that industrial action planned for December will go ahead, the dispute centring on the operation of the future Palma tram service. There have already been some days with stoppages.

The Balearic government plans to contract out the tram service. The workers argue that it should be managed directly by SFM, which is a government company. Strike action would defend "a public model of mobility". In addition, the workers say that they do not have sufficient guarantees regarding future SFM projects.

Stoppages are currently planned for December 3, 9, 14, 16, 19, 25 and 27 as well as January 1.