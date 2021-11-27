Between November 10 and 23, there were 2,511 new cases of coronavirus in the Balearics, 50% more than in the previous period analysed by the Epidemiological Surveillance Report - November 3 to 16, when 1,670 cases were diagnosed.

Incidence rates of the pandemic have soared in municipalities over recent days, especially in those where the population is small and there have been a number of cases. In Banyalbufar, the rate was 191.2 per 100,000 in the week of November 10 to 16; only the one new case was reported. Between November 17 and 23 - with nine new cases - the incidence was up to 1,720.8.

In Alaro, the rate climbed to 836 - 47 new cases compared to 12 in the previous week. Campanet has gone from no cases to ten and with an incidence of 377. In Valldemossa, the number of cases increased from one to eight and to a rate of 398.

In absolute terms, the municipalities with the most new cases from November 17 to 23 were Palma (537), Mahon (84), Calvia (63), Ibiza (49), Alaro (47), Marratxí (46) and Inca (43).

As to vaccination, the report states that of the 409 people who have died of Covid since the vaccination programme began on December 27 last year, 71.6% were not vaccinated. Of 502 admitted to intensive care, 84.26% were unvaccinated.

* The health ministry's figures for November 26 indicated that 24 of the 67 municipalities in the Balearics were at "extreme risk" for Covid, a 14-day incidence of 250 or more. Banyalbufar had climbed to 2103.3, Alaro to 979.2. The others were Mahon 615.0, Alaior 528.2, Binissalem 468.3, Lloseta 457.4, Costitx 451.5, Valldemossa 448.0, Porreres 430.4, Campanet 415.4, Es Migjorn Gran 410.1, Maria de la Salut 400.9, Ferreries 387.1, Es Castell 383.0, Es Mercadal 357.4, Selva 343.1, Esporles 332.5, Capdepera 320.8, Bunyola 319.1, Sant Joan 279.7, Sant Lluís 267.3, Sencelles 267.1, Mancor de la Vall 261.8, Pollensa 252.1.