Beatriz Orejudo of Lantimar, the consignee for HMS Queen Elizabeth during the aircraft carrier's stay in Palma, says that the financial benefit for the island will be enormous. Spending, she explains, is very high, as can be seen from reservations made through her company for the likes of restaurants, exclusive taxi hire and five-star hotels (for officers).

The ship is in Palma until Tuesday. Orejudo explains that all shore leave is being monitored by the Spanish government's foreign health service. Crew need to have been double vaccinated and to have returned a negative test.

She adds that "everything has been scheduled down to the last detail so that the ship's visit is perfect". Trips are being made in bubble groups, twelve coaches having been hired for excursions to different parts of the island. The coaches are operating from ten in the morning until midnight.

The excursions are being organised in different shifts. They are mainly to Soller, Valldemossa and Magalluf. Qrejudo says that there have also been requests for cycling tourism routes.