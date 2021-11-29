At Monday's press conference at which he explained the new applications for the Covid certificate, government spokesperson Iago Negueruela observed that 83% of the population is double vaccinated and that the simplest thing for preventing future restrictions is to be vaccinated. He also drew attention to the fact that the certificate's use for nightlife establishments has not caused any problems.

However, there are fines for non-compliance, and they can be severe. For example, if the owner of an establishment lets in everyone without the certificate, this would be deemed a serious or very serious offence. Fines are subject to variation, depending on the specific circumstances; it is not the same, for instance, if there are 1,000 people on the premises or only 55.

Falsifying the certificate is a criminal offence, and the sanction could go beyond a financial one.

Penalties range from 100 to 3,000 euros for minor offences; from 3,001 to 60,000 euros for serious offences; and from 60,001 to 600,000 euros for very serious offences. "Failure to comply with the regulations carries penalties. It is the obligation of businesses to control access to their premises. Only in this way will we achieve safer premises and avoid new restrictions," stated the minister.

The Balearic High Court has yet to ratify the Covid passport decree. Assuming that it does, measures will come into effect on Friday and will remain in place at least until January 24.