On Friday, Balearic government spokesperson, Iago Negueruela, stated that presenting a Covid passport for entrance to bars and restaurants from Saturday is a "legal obligation". This requirement, he said at a press conference, will mean that everyone will benefit in terms of peace of mind and health security.

The minister expressed the government's satisfaction with the Balearic High Court's endorsement of this measure. The government had been confident that there would be this backing.

Compliance will be controlled and verification will be made that establishments are ensuring that the certificate is presented. In this regard, Negueruela observed that the government has the support of the entire sector, as "they want safe premises". In collaboration with town halls, special controls will be put in place, "as always when a new measure has been implemented".