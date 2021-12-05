Three people died in a car accident on the Arta to Can Picafort road on Sunday morning after their vehicle left the road and and collided with a safety barrier.

The accident occurred around 8am on a curved section of the MA-12 main road. Emergency services arrived rapidly, but the three, who have not been named, were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicle was involved, and it would seem that the driver kept going straight on at high speed and failed to take the bend.

The car eventually collided with a tree. The impact was so violent that the engine was detached.