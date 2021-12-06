There were long queues for Covid-9 vaccinations with 1,148 people turning up to get their jabs on Saturday and 954 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health.

On Saturday, 673 were there for their third dose; 130 for their second jab and 345 for their first Covid-19 vaccine.

On Sunday, 541 were there for their third dose, 101, for their second jab and 312 their first Covid-19 vaccine.

Another 67 people were given the flu vaccine at on Saturday and 16 on Sunday and most of the people who went to Son Dureta to get vaccinated had an appointment.

119 people were also vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Vacubús on Saturday.

The Vacubús will be at FAN Mallorca Shopping Centre on December 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12 from 10:00-20:45.