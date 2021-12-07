A patient at Son Espases Hospital has been sentenced to 3 months and 10 days in prison for assaulting a doctor, according to the Official College of Physicians.

He has also been ordered to pay a fine of 120 euros for the injuries caused to the doctor.

The assault happened in Emergencies in September last year 2020. Upset about the delay in the delivery of analysis, the defendant suffered a psychotic outbreak and punched the doctor in the face while he was loading material in an ambulance.

The court suspended the defendant’s prison sentence on condition that he seeks external medical treatment.

After the attack, the doctor informed the Official College of Physicians of the Balearic Islands as per protocol and was represented by lawyer María Antonia Fuster, on behalf of Fiol Abogados, which provides legal advice to Comib.

According to article 550 of the Spanish Penal Code, assaulting a public health doctor whilst they are working is considered a crime of assault on authority.