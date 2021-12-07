Hundreds of people queued up for more than 2 hours at Son Espases Hospital to get their Covid Certificate on Tuesday and IB-Salut has opened three additional lines to try to speed up the process.

A Covid Passport is now mandatory in order to eat in restaurants with capacity for more than 50 people.

A Covid Certificate can be obtained via the IB-Salut Appointment App, but many elderly people who don’t have access to the internet or are unable to download the App went to Son Espases Hospital in person to collect their Covid Certificates.

Those who made an appointment in advance were also kept waiting because the facilities were completely saturated.

A total of 99,000 Covid Passports have been downloaded since Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.