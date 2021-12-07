19 Municipalities in the Balearic Islands pose an extreme risk of Covid infection, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.

The Balearic cumulative incidence rate is 333.95 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, whereas the rate in 7 days is just 168.

Mallorca is high risk with a cumulative incidence rate of 335.5 at 14 days; Minorca is extreme risk with a cumulative incidence rate of 574; Ibiza is medium risk with a cumulative incidence rate of 237.8, but the indications are that infections will rise and Formentera is low risk with a cumulative incidence rate of 67.2, with an upward trend.

The 19 Municipalities in the Balearic Islands that pose an extreme risk of contagion are: Mancor de la Vall; Banyalbufar, Ferreries, Alaró, Binissalem, Maria de la Salut, Santa Eugènia, Alaior, Es Migjorn Gran, Campanet, Mahón, Selva, Consell, Costitx, Lloseta, Son Servera, Artà, Ciutadella and Capdepera.

Estellencs, Fornalutx and Lloret de Vistalegre are the only Municipalities in the Balearic Islands that are free of the virus and have recorded no infections for more than 2 weeks, according to the Ministry of Health.