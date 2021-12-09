On Thursday, the Balearic minister for energy transition, Juan Pedro Yllanes, unveiled the government's plan for air quality improvement in Palma. He said that that Palma has to commit to being a benchmark in the Mediterranean. "With this plan, we can achieve a healthier and more sustainable city, together with steps that have already been taken, such as speed reductions and bike lanes."

Palma's mayor, José Hila, stressed the town hall's commitment to sustainability in fighting climate change. "This means measures and actions that help us build a greener city. Hence the importance of having air quality plans, because we want to continue in moving towards a healthier Palma".

The plan is divided into five blocks. The first focuses on land mobility and includes measures such as improving public transport. The second block concerns energy efficiency, and the third has to do with the monitoring and reduction of emissions in episodes of high pollution.

The fourth refers to other types of measure, while the fifth concentrates on reducing emissions in the port and at the airport as well as air traffic. There is to be a sustainable improvement plan for both the port and the airport.

Included in the plan is the notion of the low-emission zone, which the town hall already contemplates in its sustainable mobility plan for traffic. The installation of solar panels on large roof spaces in the city is an aspect of the energy efficiency block.