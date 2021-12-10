​The new resolution ​that ​was enforced last week ma​de Covid Passports mandatory for entry to “catering establishments” with capacity for more than 50 people, a legal category which does not include bars and cafés even though they serve food and that has caused no end of confusion.

But, bars and cafés with lower capacity also have the right to demand that customers show their Covid Certificate to prove that they’re fully vaccinated, if they wish.

The Balearic Government has made it clear that any breach of the new restrictions will not be tolerated and warned that eliminating tables in order to claim restaurants have less than 50 diners is not acceptable.