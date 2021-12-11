Many companies in Mallorca are either cancelling or postponing their Christmas lunches and dinners. The restaurants associations within the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations and the Pimem federation of small to medium-sized businesses are both pointing to cancellations from the middle of the coming week but also to postponements until mid-January, by when it is hoped that Covid infections, rising sharply at present, will be greatly reduced.

Although some establishments are asking for the Covid passport even where capacities are lower than fifty (which they are not obliged to but can if they wish), this requirement isn't a particular reason for calling off company meals. Caution is the reason because of the infection rate.

Hotels are also being hit by alterations, with postponements in Palma until the time of the Sant Sebastià fiestas in January.

Forecasts for the hospitality industry over Christmas and the New Year had been very optimistic, but the outlook has changed significantly over the past few days.