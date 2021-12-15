Palma's councillor for citizen participation, Alberto Jarabo, said on Wednesday that a decision will shortly be made about the barbecues over the Sant Sebastià fiestas in January.

Although the fiestas are more than four weeks away, the increasing rate of coronavirus infections has raised questions about the barbecues. Jarabo's view is that their viability has been "complicated". "We have to take different factors into account. The concerts can, in principle, be staged, but any specific restrictions still have to be decided by the ministry of health." For the barbecues, therefore, the town hall is waiting to see if there is any change to Covid regulations by the ministry.

There is evidence, he added, that infections are increasing and that the epidemiological situation has become more complex. "We have regular communication with the health ministry. They tell us that they will not be increasing restrictions for the moment, but we are waiting to see how the situation evolves and what the government decides."

As for the Three Kings parade, Jarabo said that this can go ahead but that there will be recommendations regarding attendance. These are due to be announced next week.