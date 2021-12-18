On Saturday, revised regulations regarding the Covid passport in the Balearics came into effect. For people going to bars or cafeterias with interior capacities of fifty or more, they will have to present the passport (or evidence of a negative test). This latest requirement brings bars into line with restaurants, there having been some confusion regarding the regulations for hospitality.

In the health service, unvaccinated health workers will be given three tests per week, the Covid passport - proof of double vaccination - otherwise now being a requirement. Although this measure is in force from Saturday, health centres have been given ten days to sort out the necessary procedures. Unvaccinated workers who have had Covid will be exempt from the tests for a period of ninety days from diagnosis of infection.

The requirement also applies to personnel of companies contracted by the health service.

Tests for health workers will be free, as the government has stipulated that the costs must be assumed by IB-Salut.