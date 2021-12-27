A total of 14 municipalities will have up to 356 public housing units under construction in 2022. Some of these were already started in 2021 and others will be launched next year. The budget earmarked for all these new developments amounts to almost 40 million euros. All of the subsidised apartments are for social rent and are intended to facilitate people's access to housing.



The Conselleria de Mobilitat i Habitatge will close the year with 213 public housing units under construction in eight municipalities (Inca, Manacor, Calvià, Son Servera, Santanyí, Vilafranca, Cala Ratjada and Santa Eugènia). Throughout 2022, another 143 subsidised housing units will be launched in Marratxí, Puigpunyent, Inca, Sant Llorenç, Santa Margalida, Binissalem, Esporles and Calvià.

The largest promotion is the one carried out in Inca with 54 new apartments and an investment of 5.4 million Euros. Works were delayed as they were initially planned for 2019, but they are now at full capacity.



One of the things to highlight is that Vilafranca will have public subsidised housing for the first time with a promotion of 22 apartments and an investment of 2.5 million euros. Also in Manacor, the construction of 11 subsidized housing units, which started in 2020 after 30 years without any public promotion, is still in progress, at a very advanced stage.



Son Servera will also have a supply of 42 homes. A total of 5.9 million euros are invested. The works have already begun. It was one of the long-standing demands of the municipality given the high demand.



For next year, two promotions of 12 and 22 dwellings are planned in Marratxí. Also in Calvià 36 new ones will be built in a public-private collaboration.



In Santa Margalida 1.8 million euros will be invested and the promotion will be of 10 public housing units.



All the apartments are built under the criteria of sustainability and integration of the building in the environment in order to meet the demands of the XXI century society.